MODESTO (CBS SF) — An Amber Alert was issued early Monday evening for the abduction of a six-year-old boy in Modesto by his father, according to authorities.

The alert issued shortly before 5:30 p.m. said authorities were searching for a suspect vehicle — a black 2012 Ford Fusion with California license plate number 8BDY654 — but the initial cell phone alert contained no additional information.

Authorities later clarified that the alert was for the abduction of six-year-old Jayce Alexander Cosso from his home on the 3700 block of Poinsettia Drive in Modesto. The suspect is the child’s father, John Christopher Cosso, 41. Police were called at about 7:30 a.m. after John Cosso allegedly abducted the boy from the home, but the Amber Alert was not issued until early Monday evening.

Jayce Cosso, is a white male. He is approximately two feet six inches tall and weighs about 35 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Transformers t-shirt and faded green camouflage boxer shorts.

John Cosso is approximately five feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has hazel eyes, a shaved head and facial tattoos.

CBS SF is working to obtain additional information and will update this story as it becomes available.