  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMJudge Judy
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Art, Ashara Ekundayo, Black Renaissance, Culture, entertainment, Museum

BR’s Christin Ayers gets a sneak peek inside the new Ashara Ekundayo Gallery, a new art space in Oakland dedicated to the creativity of Black women.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s