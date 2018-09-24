PLACER COUNTY (CBS SF) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man suspected of stabbing his girlfriend in a neighborhood near Lake Tahoe Monday morning.

Early Monday morning, Placer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Ellis Peak in the Blackwood Canyon area of Lake Tahoe after the report of a stabbing. A female victim told deputies her boyfriend — identified as 27-year-old San Francisco resident Justin Moe — had allegedly stabbed her while she was sleeping.

After the attack, she said Moe fled into the woods wearing a southwestern pattern blanket and no shoes. The suspect is described as approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighing about 145 pounds, with brown eyes and brown dreadlocks.

Authorities are asking people in the neighborhood of Blackwood Canyon keep an eye out for the suspect. If seen, it is recommended that individuals not approach Moe and instead contact authorities by calling 911 immediately.