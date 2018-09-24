  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Bay Area Focus, Cine+Mas, entertainment, SF Latino Film Festival

Cine+Mas SF co-director Rocio Salazar talks to Bay Area Focus host Michelle Griego about the upcoming film festival showcasing filmmakers from Latin America and beyond. For more information go to sflatinofilmfestival.org.

