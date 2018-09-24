  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Aurora Theatre, Black Renaissance, Detroit 67, entertainment

Darryl V. Jones and Halili Knox talk to BR about their new play, ‘Detroit 67’ set during the turbulent days of the Detroit riots playing at Aurora Theatre, in Berkeley. For more information go to auroratheatre.org.

