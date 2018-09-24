  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Bay Area Focus, Emilio Estefan, entertainment, Gloria Estefan, Nancy Ticotin, On Your Feet, Theatre

Nancy Ticotin talks about her role as Gloria Estefan’s mom in the new smash Broadway hit, ‘On Your Feet’ playing at SHN Golden Gate Theatre through October 7. For tickets go to shnsf.com.

