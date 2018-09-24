  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMJudge Judy
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bay Area Focus, Cocktails, Drink, food, Salt House

Lead bartender Gabe Cothes from the Salt House in San Francisco does his magic and mixes up his favorite world class cocktails for BAF host Michelle Griego.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s