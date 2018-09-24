SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — Crews in San Ramon appear to have knocked down a suspicious new fire Monday afternoon near the location of Sunday’s fire that forced some evacuations.

The fire was reported at about 2:30 p.m. in the area of Crow Canyon and Bolinger Canyon Roads further up the hill from the fire that forced evacuations Sunday afternoon.

Another activation vegetation fire near Crow Canyon and Bollinger Canyon Roads. @srvfpd personnel already on scene. Farther up the hill today and roughly 100 yards from @CityofSanRamon residences. pic.twitter.com/mIJq9jyah6 — Captain Denton Carlson (@SRPDCarlson) September 24, 2018

San Ramon police said San Ramon Valley Fire Department personnel were at the scene. San Ramon police said Pradera Way was being evacuated.

Fire is moving down the hill. Evacuations being conducted on Pradera Way. Fire personnel actively working to stop forward progress. pic.twitter.com/xUI2Yepfqe — San Ramon Police (@sanramonpolice) September 24, 2018

Cal Fire said they had four engines and a bull dozer responding to the scene to help San Ramon Valley Fire with the incident. Approximately two acres had burned as of 3 p.m.

At 2:43 p.m., San Ramon Police Captain Denton Carlson tweeted that forward progress on the fire had been stopped by San Ramon Valley Fire. Capt. Carlson also said that the proximity of the two fires made them suspicious and asked anyone who saw anything unusual in the area to contact authorities.

View of yesterday’s burn zone on far left and today’s fire on right. Appears forward progress has been stopped by @SRVFPD crews. If you have saw anything unusual in this area yesterday or today, please call us at 925-973-2779. Too coincidental to be accidents. pic.twitter.com/2FR2UrItvZ — Captain Denton Carlson (@SRPDCarlson) September 24, 2018

The National Weather Service earlier Monday issued a Red Flag Warning for the North Bay mountains above 1,000 feet and East Bay hills until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

