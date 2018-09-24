SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — Crews in San Ramon appear to have knocked down a suspicious new fire Monday afternoon near the location of Sunday’s fire that forced some evacuations.
The fire was reported at about 2:30 p.m. in the area of Crow Canyon and Bolinger Canyon Roads further up the hill from the fire that forced evacuations Sunday afternoon.
San Ramon police said San Ramon Valley Fire Department personnel were at the scene. San Ramon police said Pradera Way was being evacuated.
Cal Fire said they had four engines and a bull dozer responding to the scene to help San Ramon Valley Fire with the incident. Approximately two acres had burned as of 3 p.m.
At 2:43 p.m., San Ramon Police Captain Denton Carlson tweeted that forward progress on the fire had been stopped by San Ramon Valley Fire. Capt. Carlson also said that the proximity of the two fires made them suspicious and asked anyone who saw anything unusual in the area to contact authorities.
The National Weather Service earlier Monday issued a Red Flag Warning for the North Bay mountains above 1,000 feet and East Bay hills until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
KPIX is sending a reporter and will provide updates to this breaking story.