OAKLAND (CBS SF) — With the Oakland Athletics on the brink of clinching a postseason berth, the team is putting playoff tickets on sale starting Friday, with a pre-sale planned for Thursday for A’s Access members.

Oakland missed a chance to clinch a playoff spot by losing their game against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, but can do so Monday with a win against the Seattle Mariners or if the Tampa Bay Rays lose to the New York Yankees.

The A’s and Yankees are likely to face off in the one-game American League wild card playoff, which will be held in New York or Oakland depending on which team ends up with a better record. The Yankees currently are ahead of the A’s by 1.5 games.

Any possible home playoff games for Oakland, either in the wild card playoff or, if the A’s advance, in the American League Division Series will go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday.

A’s Access members will have an exclusive pre-sale at 9 a.m. Thursday, and those members will also receive postseason benefits like $10 pre-paid parking, 50 percent discounts off concessions and 25 percent discounts on merchandise.

Fans can become A’s Access members by visiting the team’s website. More information about postseason tickets can be found here.