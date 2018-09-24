(CBS SF) — The 49ers lost more than a football game Sunday in Kansas City. Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending knee injury while running for extra yards in the 4th quarter.

“We all feel for Jimmy, there’s no doubt about it,” Kyle Shanahan told reporters after the game.

The 49ers confirmed Monday that Garoppolo suffered an ACL tear on his left knee and is out for the season.

Safety Richard Sherman also left Sunday’s game with a calf injury and will reportedly miss 2-3 weeks. Shanahan was scheduled to hold a 4 p.m. PT press conference Monday.

The 49ers (1-2) begin life without Garoppolo next Sunday in Los Angeles against the Chargers. C.J. Beathard will take over as San Francisco’s starting quarterback. He went 1-4 in 5 starts as a rookie last season. Beathard realizes he’s stepping into a difficult situation taking over a team that had such high hopes with Garoppolo as its leader.

“There’s going to be every opportunity in the world for guys to be mad or down about certain things, but we got to keep the morale to stay positive, move on to next week and get a win.”