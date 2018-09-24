(CBS SF) — The Raiders watched an early lead disappear in the 2nd half for the third straight week and are 0-3 for the first time since 2014.

“We got a lot of work to do here. We’ll continue to work and we’ll get this show on the road here, hopefully soon,” Jon Gruden said following the game.

Oakland controlled the game for most of the afternoon in Miami. They ran 35 more plays than the Dolphins, picked up 12 more first downs and dominated the time of possession, but in the end the only two numbers that mattered were Miami 28, Oakland 20.

The Raiders are one of only four teams in the NFL still without a win. They’ll try again next Sunday when they host the Cleveland Browns at the Coliseum.