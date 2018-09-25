SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Rosa arrested two high school girls in connection with a stabbing at a football game Friday at Montgomery High School, police said.

A 16-year-old Montgomery High School girl confronted a 15-year-old Piner High School girl at the game and a fight ensued, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Josh Ludtke said.

During the fight, the 15-year-old girl allegedly stabbed the 16-year-old girl with a knife. Detectives believe the 15-year-old girl armed herself before the game in anticipation of a confrontation with the older girl, Ludtke said. A knife used in the alleged stabbing was found at the scene, Ludtke said.

The victim suffered injuries that are not life-threatening and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

The younger girl was arrested and booked in Juvenile Hall on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, and the 16-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of battery for initiating the confrontation. Both girls formerly attended Montgomery High School, police said.

Detectives were alerted to evidence by onlookers to the incident who had posted information about it on Snapchat, Ludtke said. Detectives also interviewed dozens of witnesses, students and parents who provided information about the stabbing, Ludtke said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (707) 543-3590.

