DETROIT, Mich. (CBS Local) — If you ate pizza at the Detroit Tigers baseball game last Friday, you might find this hard to swallow.

A food service worker at Comerica Park was caught on camera spitting into a pizza he was preparing for customers as the Tigers hosted the Kansas City Royals.

The video was posted on Instagram and soon went viral. Police say Jaylon Kerley, 20, of Detroit was arrested and fired on Sunday.

Kerley was charged with a felony count of food law violations that’s punishable by up to four years behind bars and a misdemeanor count of food law violations that’s punishable by up to 90 days in jail, according to the Wayne County prosecutor’s office.

An arraignment is expected Tuesday.

The person who posted the video, Kerley’s former co-worker, Quinelle May, said Kerley was “mad and having a bad day.” May also said Kerley admitted to previously spitting in food.

May’s Instagram post has since been removed.

Detroit Sportservice, the company that provides food to Comerica Park, said it “immediately closed that food stand and disposed of all the product” as soon as it became aware of potential food tampering. It says “food safety is our top priority” and that it will take “any appropriate action” to protect customers.

The Tigers played their final home game of the 2018 season on Sunday.