SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officials announced late Tuesday afternoon that a fissure in one of the steel beams in the ceiling of the Salesforce Transit Center has closed the facility effective immediately.
According to a press release issued by the Transbay Joint Powers Authority, crews found the crack in the beam supporting the ceiling of the third level bus deck on the eastern side of the transit center near Fremont Street.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the Transbay Joint Powers Authority, after conferring with design engineers and contractors, will temporarily close the transit center,” the press release read.
The agency will work with commercial construction contractors Webcor/Obayashi and structural engineers Thornton Tomasetti to investigate and repair the issue. They also have begun an exhaustive inspection of all steel beams throughout the transit center, according to officials.
Additionally, around 5:30 p.m., a portion of Fremont Street, between Howard and Mission streets will be closed for inspections. It was not
immediately clear when Fremont Street will reopen.
Because of the closure, all transit operators including San Francisco Muni and AC Transit will temporarily provide bus service out of the nearby temporary Transbay Terminal at Howard and Main streets. Bus service will be operating out of the temporary terminal effective immediately.
The SFMTA and AC Transit tweeted information about some of the lines that would be returning to operating at the temporary Transbay Terminal.
The $2.26 billion facility just opened on August 12.
“The safety of everyone who visits the Salesforce Transit Center is our obligation and highest priority,” said Mark Zabaneh, Executive Director of the Transbay Joint Powers Authority. “While this appears to be a localized issue and we have no information that suggests it is widespread, it is our duty to confirm this before we allow public access to the facility.”
Commuters are advised to contact their bus operator for transit information.