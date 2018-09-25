SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officials announced late Tuesday afternoon that a fissure in one of the steel beams in the ceiling of the Salesforce Transit Center has closed the facility effective immediately.

According to a press release issued by the Transbay Joint Powers Authority, crews found the crack in the beam supporting the ceiling of the third level bus deck on the eastern side of the transit center near Fremont Street.

Transbay transit center is shut right & evacuated completely. 1st Street is closed to traffic between Mission & Howard. Surprised bus passengers are being waved away pic.twitter.com/B6Do5fnYld — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) September 25, 2018

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Transbay Joint Powers Authority, after conferring with design engineers and contractors, will temporarily close the transit center,” the press release read.

The agency will work with commercial construction contractors Webcor/Obayashi and structural engineers Thornton Tomasetti to investigate and repair the issue. They also have begun an exhaustive inspection of all steel beams throughout the transit center, according to officials.

Additionally, around 5:30 p.m., a portion of Fremont Street, between Howard and Mission streets will be closed for inspections. It was not

immediately clear when Fremont Street will reopen.

Because of the closure, all transit operators including San Francisco Muni and AC Transit will temporarily provide bus service out of the nearby temporary Transbay Terminal at Howard and Main streets. Bus service will be operating out of the temporary terminal effective immediately.

The SFMTA and AC Transit tweeted information about some of the lines that would be returning to operating at the temporary Transbay Terminal.

ATTN: The 5, 5R, 7, 25, 38, and 38R will be resuming service to & from the Temporary Transbay terminal. #SFMuni service will not be going to the Salesforce Transit Center. — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) September 25, 2018

Attention riders: @TJPA has announced closure of @TransitCenterSF .

AC Transit will divert all 27 Transbay bus lines to the old Temporary Terminal, located at Howard & Beale Streets, until further notice. Be aware that Fremont Street, between Mission & Howard, will also close. pic.twitter.com/6mWupYGm3v — AC Transit (@rideact) September 25, 2018

The $2.26 billion facility just opened on August 12.

“The safety of everyone who visits the Salesforce Transit Center is our obligation and highest priority,” said Mark Zabaneh, Executive Director of the Transbay Joint Powers Authority. “While this appears to be a localized issue and we have no information that suggests it is widespread, it is our duty to confirm this before we allow public access to the facility.”

Commuters are advised to contact their bus operator for transit information.