DUBLIN (CBS SF) — A desperate search for a six-year-old boy who was ripped from his mother’s arms and abducted by his father has ended with his discovery in Dublin, authorities said.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to CBS Sacramento that six-year-old Jayce Alexander Cosso was found safe in a hotel in Dublin. No other details were immediately available.

Kimberly Valente, the boy’s mother, begged police and others for help in locating her son earlier Tuesday posting a plea on Facebook.

“LOOK FOR EVERY MAN TRAVELING WITH CHILD,” she posted on her Facebook page. “LOOK FOR THE FACES THAT HAVE BEEN SHARED OVER THE LAST ALMOST-24 HOURS. PLEASE 🙏🏼🙏🏼 PLEASE PAY ATTENTION TODAY. PLEASE LOOK AT CARS AND FACES AND PAY ATTENTION TO ANYTHING THAT DOESNT SEEM RIGHT. THOSE ARE THE THINGS THAT MATTER THE MOST. THE PUBLIC HAS THE POWER TO BRING JAYCE HOME.”

Across Northern California, morning commuters were greeted with Amber Alert roadside signs displaying the father’s car description — a black 2012 Ford Fusion with California license plate number 8BDY654.

Authorities said Jayce Alexander Cosso was abducted from his home on the 3700 block of Poinsettia Drive in Modesto at about 7:30 a.m. Monday. The suspect is the child’s father, John Christopher Cosso, 41.

Valente said that John Cosso and a group of men dressed as utility workers used pepper spray to force their way inside her home. She ran with her son to the garage to try and drive away, but she said the men blocked her and took Jayce from her lap.

Jayce Cosso is a white male. He is approximately two feet six inches tall and weighs about 35 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Transformers t-shirt and faded green camouflage boxer shorts.

John Cosso is approximately five feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has hazel eyes, a shaved head and facial tattoos.

Police also are looking for Renee Quijada, who they are calling a person of interest in the abduction.