SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was fortunate to escape uninjured from a shooting on Lawrence Expressway in Santa Clara early Tuesday morning, police said.

Police received a call about the shooting at 12:39 a.m. and learned that the victim and suspect first interacted in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant.

The victim drove away onto northbound Lawrence Expressway and the suspect followed, according to police. The victim heard several gunshots near Cabrillo Avenue and realized the suspect was shooting at him.

The victim lost control of his vehicle and hit the center median before “careening to a stop,” police said. He then ran from the scene.

The suspect quickly drove away and remains at large. Officers did not provide any details about the suspect’s identity or vehicle.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Sgt. Alex Torke at (408) 615-4806.