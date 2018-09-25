DUBLIN (KPIX 5) — An East Bay community is divided over plans for an IKEA furniture store, with some fearing the mega-store will unleash chaos and gridlock in an already busy corridor.

The plan is to build an IKEA store in Dublin just off Interstate 580 along Hacienda Drive. IKEA owns the empty 27-acre lot, prime real estate in the heart of Dublin where the Swedish furniture giant wants to build a 430,000 square foot store, which would be bigger than the ones in Emeryville and Palo Alto.

The lot is situated on a portion of I-580 that sees frequent traffic jams.

“I love IKEA, but it is like Costco and Target on crack,” said Fremont resident Erica Almquist. “You are just gonna wander, you will get lost and you will buy candles.”

It’s now nearing decision time, with the city’s planning commission set to vote Tuesday night. “My gut feeling is that the planning commission will not approve it tonight,” said Jean Josey, a candidate for Dublin City Council.

Josey would not say how she would vote, but noted, “I see some big concerns with the project. Traffic and parking, I have big concerns on those,” said Josey. “I also see this is the type of lifestyle retail we have been asking for in Dublin ”

IKEA says it would create hundreds of jobs and bring in millions of tax dollars to the Dublin and Alameda County. The company also says it would build an underground parking lot and eliminate a hotel for more open space.

But some say what open space? “Looking around you, on all the hills there are brand-new homes and apartments going in,” said Dublin resident Colette Schultz. “It’s just too much.”

There is a lot of vocal opposition, even an online petition against IKEA which has about 3,000 signatures so far.

But for others, IKEA can’t come soon enough. “I love their product. I honestly do,” said Fremont resident Peggy Francis. “So I just make it my business, okay, well this is just going to be an IKEA day. And that’s what I do.”

The 7 p.m. Tuesday planning commission meeting was expected to be packed. Should the commission approve the project, the city council would then take up a vote in two weeks for final approval or to pass it along to voters.