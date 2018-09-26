SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Two of music’s most popular acts played a massive concert in San Francisco Wednesday night as local heroes Metallica and soul icon Janet Jackson headlined a benefit for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital.

The huge Dreamfest fundraising event held at Civic Center Plaza was part of the annual Dreamforce conference. Metallica rocked out on an outdoor stage in front of San Francisco City Hall while Jackson entertained the crowd inside the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

MC Hammer is set to take over for the afterparty.

Thousands gathered to raise funds for a good cause to benefit the hospital that bears Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff’s name.

The high-profile concert brought rock icons and new Salesforce clients Metallica to a large outdoor stage to get the crowd to let loose.

This is what happens when San Francisco’s biggest tech employer puts on the city’s largest fundraiser.

The goal? To raise millions for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals.

“I think that’s what Benioff is about right? Everything that he’s doing for UCSF and all the foundations that he has going,” said Dreamforce attendee David Chang, who came from Milpitas.

“Especially this year. They’re really pushing the philanthropy side a lot more. You can tell,” agreed Brandon Merrill.

“I think it’s awesome that we’re able to do this event in an awesome city like San Francisco and be able to contribute back to something that’s awesome like UCSF,” said Byran Roberson, an attendee from San Diego.

Tickets start at $1,000 and sponsorships go up to $1 million dollars. Proceeds will benefit patients including Myla Cunanan, who received this year’s medal of courage award.

“We are so thankful that Myla is a beneficiary of all the fundraising that they do for the children,” said Myla’s mother Leyna Cunanan.

“The care that we provide has allowed her to support her body. It’s allowed her body to heal and it saved her life,” said Dr. Efrat Lelkes with UCSF.

The 14-year-old girl is battling a rare cancer and waiting for a kidney transplant, but is able to breathe and walk on her own.

In total, the annual concert has raised $60 million for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals.