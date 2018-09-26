SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The ongoing trouble at San Franciscos Salesforce Transit Center on Wednesday overshadowed what was suppose to be a big day at Salesforce Tower.

Officials at the building offered the media a preview tour of the new observation deck that will soon be open to the public.

It’s a long way to the 61st floor, but Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff is inviting visitors to pull up a seat and take in the dizzying view.

Benioff posted photos of from the Ohana Floor Sunday evening before the start of the Dreamforce conference.

The top of Salesforce Tower (the Ohana Floor) is now open. No offices— just seating to enjoy the amazing views. Soon the public will be invited up free of charge. This is a powerful space to be shared/enjoyed by everyone in our city. Thank you to everyone who made this possible. pic.twitter.com/XdLnGXvuwi — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) September 24, 2018

“We sort of think of this as the world’s best living room. You are up here in the sky in the tallest building west of Chicago,” said Elizabeth Pinkham with Salesforce Global Read Estate.

The top floor is called the Ohana Floor. Ohana means “family” in Hawaiian.

“Where you are standing is a floor where all of our employees and their guests can use all week long, explained Pinkham. “There is an exhibition kitchen, there’s a coffee barista bar and beautiful residential seating.”

The floor give a spectacular 360° view of San Francisco. You can see the Transamerica Building, the Bay Bridge and the sailboats on the Bay. If you’re afraid of heights well then don’t look down”

One floor below, there is a conference room with a similarly stunning view.

The employee work space KPIX 5 visited revealed how progressive Salesforce culture is.

There are treadmills where workers can work out while they work, or they can take a break in a designated meditation room.

A beam leading to the Ohana floor is signed by the workers who constructed the building as well as Benioff and other civic leaders, including the late San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee.

But on day two of Salesforce Transit Center being shut down after the discovery of a cracked steel beam, it was impossible not to ask about the safety of the tower.

“We are very safe,” said Pinkham. “Salesforce tower is bolted to bedrock.”

The Ohana Floor is set to be opened to the public for visitors early in 2019.