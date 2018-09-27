CALISTOGA (CBS SF) — An inspection helicopter clipped high-intensity power lines near Calistoga Thursday, starting a brush fire and triggering a massive power outage that stretched from northern Napa County to southern Sonoma County, officials said.

The Bell 206-L4 helicopter was forced to make a precautionary emergency landing and none of the three passengers aboard suffered any injuries.

A small blaze erupted below the towers but was quickly extinguished by local firefighters. The helicopter was registered to a Redding company and was inspecting power lines.

Pacific Gas & Electric said 3,841 customers were without power including the towns of Calistoga, Kellogg and Woodleaf.

Crews estimated power would be restored by 4:15 p.m. The FAA said it would investigate the incident.