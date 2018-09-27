WATCH:Brett Kavanaugh-Christine Blasey Ford Hearing Starting at 7 am
Filed Under:Oscar Leonidas Escobar-Altamiran, San Jose, Sexual assault

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A San Jose man was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and intent to commit a sex crime after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman who was walking her dog last week, according to San Jose police.

Police said Oscar Leonidas Escobar-Altamiran, 32, allegedly assaulted the 37-year-old woman at 10:41 a.m. on Sept. 19 in the area of Mossdale Way and North Jackson Avenue. The victim was able to fight him off and he fled in a silver Toyota 4Runner.

The suspect was identified as Escobar-Altamiran after an initial investigation. An officer spotted him driving in the vehicle on Sept. 20 near the area of Story and White roads in San Jose. The officer conducted a traffic stop and took him into custody.

oscar leonidas escobar altamiran 092718 Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Woman Walking Her Dog In San Jose

Oscar Leonidas Escobar-Altamiran. (San Jose Police Department)

Escobar-Altamiran has been booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

Anyone with any additional information about the case is asked to call San Jose police at (408) 277-4102. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (408) 947-7867.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s