SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A San Jose man was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and intent to commit a sex crime after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman who was walking her dog last week, according to San Jose police.

Police said Oscar Leonidas Escobar-Altamiran, 32, allegedly assaulted the 37-year-old woman at 10:41 a.m. on Sept. 19 in the area of Mossdale Way and North Jackson Avenue. The victim was able to fight him off and he fled in a silver Toyota 4Runner.

The suspect was identified as Escobar-Altamiran after an initial investigation. An officer spotted him driving in the vehicle on Sept. 20 near the area of Story and White roads in San Jose. The officer conducted a traffic stop and took him into custody.

Escobar-Altamiran has been booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

Anyone with any additional information about the case is asked to call San Jose police at (408) 277-4102. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (408) 947-7867.

