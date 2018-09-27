SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly killing and decapitating his 82-year-old grandmother inside her apartment, according to published reports.

The homicide was reported at about 12:25 a.m. at Woolf House apartments, a facility for seniors and low-income residents, police said.

Officers did a welfare check on a man and woman and, when they arrived, discovered the woman’s body. The San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Examiner cited police sources as saying the victim had been beheaded.

She was identified by the city’s medical examiner as Chii-Chyu Horng of San Francisco. According to police, the suspect is 30-year-old man, Andrew Luke, the victim’s grandson.

Luke was arrested at the scene, according to the Chronicle. He was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

The suspect’s ex-stepmother, Eva Fok, told the Chronicle that Horng raised Luke after his mother died when he was a child and the two lived together in San Francisco’s South of Market.

Fok says she doesn’t know what happened and but that Luke loved his grandma. She adds that Luke suffered from mental illness and was prone to violence.

Police did not release any additional details.

