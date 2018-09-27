Ryan Mayer

The NBA is expected to announce today that fans will be able to purchase portions of games while in progress via their League Pass streaming service.

According to a report from ESPN, fans will be able to purchase the final quarter of any out-of-market game as soon as the buzzer sounds in the third quarter. The initial price for the final period will be $1.99 and will allow fans to watch either the full quarter or join at any point during it. Commissioner Adam Silver told ESPN that this offer is just the first step towards allowing fans to pick and choose which portions of games they want to watch.

“It’s a big moment, but it’s also a small first step,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver told ESPN on Thursday. “There are limitations in the technology right now, but we’re working as quickly as possible so that, at some point in the near future, fans can choose to buy any part of any game.”

Fans can still buy full single games on League Pass for $6.99, or there are the traditional larger packages available. League Pass for the full season costs $200, or fans can still buy a package for their specific team for $120. The 2018-19 season tips off on Tuesday, October 16th with a doubleheader featuring the Philadelphia 76ers battling the Boston Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder taking on the defending champion Golden State Warriors.