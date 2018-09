OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland have responded to the area of Harrison and 29th streets Thursday morning for a barricaded suspect.

Police said shortly before 10 a.m. that the suspect is wanted for a robbery, pistol-whipping and attempted carjacking that occurred earlier this morning.

POLICE ACTIVITY / Currently, OPD in the area of the 200 block 29th St for a barricaded suspect. Individual is in connection with a robbery, pistol whipping & an attempted carjacking that occurred this morning. Roadways are impacted in the area of the incident. pic.twitter.com/gwCIBlfm85 — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) September 27, 2018

More details about the suspect were not immediately available.

Vehicle and pedestrian traffic is affected by road closures as the result of the barricaded suspect, police said.