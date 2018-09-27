SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose State students have been placed on alert after two robbery suspects pointed a gun at a victim near campus and stole their cell phone.

San Jose police said that the robbery occurred on S. 8th St. near San Salvador St. at about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. The suspects were last seen fleeing down 8th St.

“Please be aware of your surroundings and call 911 should you see these suspects,” police warned students. “Please don’t approach them as they are considered armed and dangerous.”

San Jose police said the suspects were being described as being in their 20’s and wearing hooded sweatshirts. One is described as being a black male with a red backpack on and a red, white and black multi-colored hoodie on. The other is described as either Hispanic or Asian and has a dark colored hoodie and a white shirt with block lettering.

Both had long pants on and dark colored shoes.

If you have information please call San Jose police at (408)924-2222. If you see them, call 911.