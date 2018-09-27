SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP/CNN) — The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a complaint against CEO Elon Musk over a nine-word tweet that he had lined up adequate financing to take the company private.

In the complaint, CNBC said, were fraud charges related to the August 7th tweets. Word of the complaint sent the stock tumbling at least 10 percent in after-hour trading.

“In truth and in fact, Musk had not even discussed, much less confirmed, key deal terms, including price, with any potential funding source,” the SEC said in its complaint.

The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan. The commission is asking the court for an order stopping him from making false and misleading statements along with repayment of any gains as well as civil penalties.

Government regulators subpoenaed Tesla in August demanding information from each of Tesla’s nine directors. The subpoena signaled that regulators had opened a formal investigation into whether Musk was telling the truth in his tweet about have financing locked up for a deal that analysts have estimated would require $25 billion to $50 billion.

Musk falsely claimed in an Aug. 7 Twitter post that funding was secured to take the company private at $420 per share. He also revealed in the same post that he had been talking to Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund about providing the money for a buyout that would end Tesla’s eight-year history as a publicly held company, but he added that the financing was still contingent on due diligence.

Musk abandoned the plan after less than three weeks. He later said his “funding secured” comment was based on talks with the Saudi fund, which he said had urged him to take the company private and offered to increase its investment in Tesla.

Critics said such conversations were a long way from having “funding secured” for taking the company private at a stock price significantly higher than where it was trading.

The Justice Department is also investigating whether comments made by Musk, Tesla. The company said it had received a voluntary request for documents and is cooperating. Tesla said it had not been subpoenaed.

Shareholders have also filed lawsuits charging that Musk made the claim to manipulate the stock price, and several news outlets reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into the matter.

