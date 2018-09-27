BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A suspect wanted by East Bay authorities was taken into custody Thursday morning after a pursuit on Highway 24 that ended in a foot chase in the hills above the Caldecott Tunnel.

Authorities said the pursuit started near Danville around 7:15 a.m. and continued with the California Highway Patrol, Contra Costa Sheriff’s deputies and officers from Danville and Orinda police taking part.

He exited onto Wilder Road from Highway 24 where he abandoned his car and ran off on foot near the Cal Shakes Theater. A perimeter was set up and an intense search undertaken.

A short time later he was spotted near Fish Ranch Road and detained. No other details were immediately available.