OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The BART Board of Directors on Thursday voted 7-2 to hire 10 additional fare inspectors and expand the teams to nights and weekends.

BART currently has six fare inspectors working during the day on weekends, officials said.

BART officials said the additional inspectors will increase police presence on trains and platforms and deter fare evasion.

In January, BART police started enforcing a new ordinance allowing fare inspectors to check if a rider has paid a valid fare. Since March, 3,813 citations have been issued to fare evaders.

The board voted to authorize police to hire eight new inspectors at a cost of $900,000 per year. The board also approved two new positions that had already been budgeted for.

BART Police will work to hire these officers and deploy them in early 2019.

The fine for fare evasion is $55 for juveniles and $75 for adults.

