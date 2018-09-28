ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — Police in Rohnert Park on Thursday arrested a man in connection with an attempted sexual assault and kidnapping.

Sergio Heredia-Trujillo, 25, was arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to commit rape, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, kidnapping and sexual battery, polices said.

Officers with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety responded Thursday at 3:22 a.m. to a report a woman had been held captive in an apartment on Joanne Court.

The victim told police she went to Heredia-Trujillo’s apartment around 10 p.m. to get some schoolbooks that he had borrowed.

She said she was in the apartment talking with Heredia-Trujillo, and he would not let her leave, made her take off her shirt, attempted to rape her, threatened her with a knife and took her cellphone.

She said he pulled her pants down and ripped off her underwear, but she was able to pull her pants back up, escape the apartment and call police.

The victim said the suspect choked her, bit her neck, touched several areas of her body over her clothing and held her to a bed, according to police.

As the victim was leading police to the apartment, there was another report of a man matching Heredia-Trujillo’s description that just vandalized a vehicle, police said.

Officers located Heredia-Trujillo, took him into custody and located the victim’s ripped underwear and cellphone in his pockets.

Investigators also located six vehicles in the area that had smashed windows.

Police said pieces of broken glass were also found in Heredia-Trujillo’s pockets.

During a search of his apartment, investigators located the knife described by the victim, the victim’s shirt and a piece of her underwear.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.