SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The San Francisco Police Department released surveillance video late Friday afternoon of a man being brutally assaulted after entering a vehicle which he thought was his rideshare.

The incident happened on September 8 around 11:30 p.m.

The victim was waiting for his rideshare to arrive at the corner of First and Howard. When a white four-door sedan pulled up at the corner, the man opened the passenger door, prompting the driver of the vehicle to get out and sucker punch him.

The suspect was described as an Asian man in his early 30’s who is approximately six feet tall with a buzz cut.

In addition to being a white four-door sedan, the suspect’s vehicle was shown to have a distinctive black roof and silver rims.

The victim was sent to Alta Bates hospital in Oakland and is still recovering from life threatening injuries sustained during the attack.

SFPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect.

This is a developing story, and this post will be updated when CBS SF obtains new information.