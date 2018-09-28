SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – The first-ever North County Gun Buyback will be held Saturday morning at a church in Sunnyvale, public safety officials said.

The buyback will start at 8 a.m. and last until noon at Sunnyvale Presbyterian Church at 728 W. Fremont Ave.

Law enforcement officials hope the buyback will reduce the availability of illegal, unsafe and unwanted guns by providing gun holders with an opportunity to dispose of them safely and anonymously.

Everyone who turns in a handgun will get $100 and everyone who turns in an assault rifle will get $200 to a maximum of $400.

Public safety officials said no limit exists on the number of guns people can turn in.

All guns must be unloaded and stored in the trunk of the participant’s car. Buybacks are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

