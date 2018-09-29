SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A fire outside a popular San Leandro sports bar early Saturday morning damaged only the façade, Alameda County fire officials said.

The single-alarm blaze at Ricky’s Sports Theatre & Grill was reported just after 1 a.m. and started near an outside ice machine closet, Alameda County fire spokeswoman Aisha Knowles said.

No injuries were reported in the blaze. The fire extended up the wall and into an overhead façade, Knowles said, but crews stopped it from spreading inside the restaurant, located in the 15000 block of Hesperian Boulevard.

The blaze took about 15 minutes to extinguish.

A Twitter post by Ricky’s bar said the owners were working to make sure the popular eatery and bar could be open for events Saturday afternoon and evening.

“Looks like damage is isolated and most importantly, everyone is OK. Not sure if we can open today… waiting for word on that,” according to the post.

At 1:01AM FFs responded to working fire at 15028 Hesperian Blvd at Ricky’s Sports Theatre & Grill in #SanLeandro. The fire started outside the bldg near an exterior ice machine closet, extended up the wall into the overhead shake facade & was contained to the area of origin. pic.twitter.com/sWIQqFqYfZ — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) September 29, 2018

