KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARK (CBS SF) — A Lafayette woman was reported missing late Friday afternoon in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, according to the National Park Service.

Diane Salmon, 63, was last seen with two family members on the Bishop Pass Trail on Friday morning on the north side of the first lake in Dusy Basin. She was planning to cross Bishop Pass and exit at South Lake in Inyo National Forest on Friday night.

Salmon was wearing a blue T-shirt and black shorts and was carrying a red backpack. She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was also carrying a tan down-fill jacket with a red and black stripe across the chest, back and arms along with black ski pants.

“With the poor weather forecasted, especially for the high Sierra, we have been systematically working through the area and will continue to do so until it is no longer safe for search and rescuers,” incident commander Tom Parrack said in a statement.

Anyone who has seen Salmon or has been in the Dusy Basin Area is asked to contact Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks at (559) 565-3117.

