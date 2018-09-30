LOS GATOS (KPIX 5) — Good food and a family-friendly atmosphere have long been the recipe for success at Gilly’s, a popular restaurant in downtown Los Gatos.

“The workers who help us everyday are so kind. And the food’s awesome,” said customer Jack Bond

Loyal customers have been coming through the doors of the beloved diner for the better part of four decades.

Unfortunately, the owners of the family-owned business recently decided they had to hang up their aprons; a member of their family needed help, and the rigors of running a business were getting in the way.

“My mother is not doing so well right now. We need to be home to take care of her. And it’s just too difficult to juggle both at the same time,” said Andres Berman, the son of Gilley’s owner.

But before closing up shop, Gilley’s owners had what amounted to one final farewell meal. It was a chance to spend time with customers and friends who over the years have become like an extended family and share a little bit of what made the place so special.

“Randomly, we ended up over here today because my daughter’s visiting me,” said customer Jon Marlin. “So I get to be here for the last day. But I’m definitely sad going forward.”

“It’s been hectic. But it’s been very emotional too because you’re saying goodbye to a lot of wonderful people,” said Berman.

The owners say they’re not sure what comes next for them. But they leave with fond memories of the food and friends and family that have always been an essential ingredient to their success.