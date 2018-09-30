Filed Under:Folsom Street Fair, Gay and Lesbian, LGBT, LGBTQ, SoMa, street closures, traffic
Thousands attend the annual Folsom Street Fair in San Francisco's South of Market area in 2005

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Several streets are closed Sunday for the annual Folsom Street Fair in the South of Market area.

The following streets are closed until 10 p.m.: Folsom, between Eighth and 13th streets; Ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th streets, between Howard and Harrison; Dore, south of Howard; and all alleys and intersections between Eighth and 13th streets and between Howard and Harrison.

Muni will reroute the 9, 12 and 47 routes. The 19 may experience delays near the event area.

The fair is billed by Folsom Street Events as “the world’s biggest leather event … with 250,000 fetish enthusiasts spread over 13 city blocks.”

