SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Jerry Brown has signed the nation’s toughest net neutrality measure that requires internet providers to maintain a level playing field online.

Advocates of net neutrality hope the move Sunday will nudge Congress to enact a national standard or encourage other states to follow suit.

It’s the latest example of the nation’s most populous state seeking to drive public policy outside its borders and rebuff President Donald Trump’s agenda.

The Federal Communications Commission last year repealed rules preventing internet companies from exercising more control over what people watch and see on the internet.

Telecommunications companies oppose California’s measure and are likely to challenge it in court. They say it will lead to higher internet and cellphone prices and discourage investments in faster internet.

