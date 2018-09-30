SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — California Governor Jerry Brown rejected a measure to open safe drug injection sites in San Francisco on Sunday.

The city of San Francisco and its mayor, London Breed, have been advocates for the safe injection sites, with hopes that they would take drug users off of the streets and into clean facilities amid countless complaints of used drug paraphernalia, human waste and trash in the San Francisco streets.

In August, the city opened a mock facility at Glide Memorial Church to demonstrate how a safe injection site would operate.

“I want to reduce the stigma around these sites and show that they can be implemented in a clean, safe and effective way,” said Breed.

Breed is such an advocate for the program that she has said she doesn’t fear prosecution or jail time from federal authorities.

Governor Brown was hard at work on Sunday, signing and vetoing many bills into and away from California policy. Some major measures that Brown signed included the toughest net neutrality bill in the country and a bill requiring women to be on corporate boards.