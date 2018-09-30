By Hoodline

If you’ve got Asian fare on the brain, you’re in luck: we’ve found the freshest San Francisco eateries to quell your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for Asian food.



Lucky Pig

791 O’Farrell St., Tenderloin

Lucky Pig is a Korean spot that took over the Tenderloin’s former Bang San Thai space. It offers an array of classic Korean fare, like tofu-kimchi dumplings, japchae noodles and a whole rotisserie chicken stuffed with glutinous rice and herbs.

To drink, there’s Korean beer, flavored soju and green tea (both hot and iced). American wines like pinot gris and rosé are on the menu, alongside Korean blackberry and plum wines.

Yelp users are generally positive about Lucky Pig, which currently holds four stars out of 46 reviews on the site.

Yelper Lo L., who reviewed Lucky Pig on September 14, wrote, “The restaurant is clean and the owner is so nice. I like that it’s not your typical Korean barbecue joint, and there’s other options on the menu. The menu is short, but simple and to the point.”

Akhil N. noted, “I personally love the flavor of gochujang, so we tried the kimchijeon, tteokbokki and Korean wings. The chicken wings were larger than most wings that I’ve seen, and incredibly crispy and juicy.”

Lucky Pig is open from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5 p.m.–9 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5 p.m.–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.)

Paramount Superstars

939 Clement St., Inner Richmond

Paramount Superstars is a dim sum spot that provides both standard cart service and a room for hosting family-style dinners and banquets, live music, weddings and private events.

The bill of fare is focused on traditional dim sum offerings, like steamed lotus-seed paste buns, baked barbecue pork buns, steamed layer cake with egg yolks, steamed chicken feet and tofu skin rolls in abalone sauce.

With a four-star Yelp rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp, Paramount Superstars has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Choongwon L., who was one of the first users to visit Paramount Superstars on September 2, wrote, “Large space, clean and good selection of dim sum. Lots of turnover, so the dim sum tasted fresh.”

Yelper Phoebe S. wrote, “Everyone seemed to be enjoying the dim sum, but also ordering other dishes. We had shrimp dumplings, stuffed eggplant and rice crepes with shrimp, chicken feet and pork buns. All were delicious.”

Paramount Superstars is open from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. and 6 p.m.–10 p.m. daily.

Sumo

420 Judah St., Inner Sunset

Sumo is a sushi bar whose daily specials include nama unagi: single-line caught fresh water eel, house-grilled to order, nigiri style. Baby hamachi served with ponzu and lemon is also available.

Craving a sashimi bowl? The sumo truffle chirashi includes Scottish salmon, bluefin tuna, yellowtail, whole Hokkaido baby scallop, sweet spot prawn with fried head, king crab meat, truffle oil and avocado over sushi rice.

Yelp users are generally positive about Sumo, which currently holds four stars out of 55 reviews on the site.

Yelper Edna C., who reviewed Sumo on September 16, wrote, “The decor stands out, especially in the Inner Sunset. The little booths with the wispy curtain dividers create a unique ambiance, while making each table more cozy. In the back, there’s a tatami room for groups, with a beautiful backdrop of paper cranes.”

E M. noted, “If you are looking for a deal, eat here! Everything tastes pretty good and they offer really nice cuts of sashimi.”

Sumo is open from 5 p.m.–11:30 p.m. on Monday, 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.–11:30 p.m. from Tuesday-Friday, 11:30 a.m.–11:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.