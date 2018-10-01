SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) – The family of an 18-year-old Richmond woman who was last seen on September 23rd confirmed that her body was found in San Leandro’s Chabot Park early Monday morning.

The grandmother of 18-year-old Mariah Davis told KPIX 5 that the body found at Chabot Dam at around 4 a.m. Monday morning was the missing young woman.

According to social media posts, Davis was last seen at the La Piñata restaurant in San Leandro with her boyfriend on Sunday, September 23rd. Her car was later found in San Leandro.

Please retweet🙏🏾🙏🏾 MISSING: Mariah Davis 19 yrs old. Last seen at La Piñata in San Leandro with boyfriend (Anthony) on September 23rd. Her family has not heard from her since Sunday. Car found in San Leandro. Please Contact 510-302-7809 or 510-205-7809 with any leads. pic.twitter.com/RNNmVceshJ — Nikki Cooper (@TwoJacksSeafood) September 28, 2018

Police in the East Bay reported earlier Monday that authorities were investigating a suspicious death in San Leandro Monday after a body was found in Chabot Park.

The body was found on East Bay MUD land. Regional Parks police said there is no threat to public safety

Currently, parts of the park are closed as that investigation continues.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department was assisting with the investigation.