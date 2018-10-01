SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Work crews were making progress Monday in the scramble to get the new Transbay Transit Center up and running again.

A pair of cracked steel beams shut down the transit center and a block of Fremont Street last week. As of Monday morning, the first step in getting the hub reopened has been completed.

Since Friday evening, crews have labored to put six support jacks in place under the bottom beam above Fremont Street, completing the first of three phases in the process of shoring up the center structurally.

“The four yellow jacks in total can carry up to 100 tons in capacity and the blue jacks carry up to 800 ton capacity. We will not being using the full capacity of the jacks,” said Transbay Joint Powers Authority Executive Director Mark Zabaneh.

Zabaneh said phase two involves getting more materials that will relieve some more pressure from the girders so that all the girders don’t have pressure on them.

“So at that point, we will be able to take some samples and determine the cause of the cracks,” said Zabaneh. “What we’re doing right now is building the shoring system as materials come to the job site.”

Construction crews have focused their work on the Fremont Street side of the transit center. So far, no issues have been found on the 1st Street side of the sprawling facility.

“It has similar beam to column to configuration and similar loading to Fremont Street,” explained Zabaneh. “We exposed the area on 1st Street to make sure there are no cracks and we found no cracks. We’re in the mode of monitoring the girders. We have no reason to believe that the cracks will develop on 1st Street.”

Monday is the start second week of the work impacting traffic on Fremont Street and forcing buses to use the temporary Tranbay Terminal.

Zabaneh said he understands people’s frustration.

“I’d like to apologize to the public for the inconvenience that this has caused and assure them that we’re doing everything we can in order to open Fremont Street as soon as possible, and the transit center,” said Zabaneh. “I’m very disappointed with what happened. I know saying I’m disappointed is not enough. We we’ve been doubling our efforts to regain their trust.”

Monday afternoon, more materials will continue to be brought here to start phase two. There’s still no definitive timeline as to when all the work will be complete.