SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) – Police in the East Bay are investigating a suspicious death in San Leandro Monday after a body was found in Chabot Park.

The body was found just before 4 a.m. Monday morning on East Bay MUD land. Regional Parks police said there is no threat to public safety

Currently, parts of the park are closed as that investigation continues.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department was assisting with the investigation.

ACSO is assisting @RegionalParksPD with Crime lab and Coroner. Media inquires should be made to EBRPPD. https://t.co/UcH6Ur80Cw — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) October 1, 2018

So far no details have been released regarding the identity of the victim.