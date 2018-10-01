Filed Under:Body Found, Chabot Park, Crime, San Leandro, Suspicious Death

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) – Police in the East Bay are investigating a suspicious death in San Leandro Monday after a body was found in Chabot Park.

The body was found just before 4 a.m. Monday morning on East Bay MUD land. Regional Parks police said there is no threat to public safety

Currently, parts of the park are closed as that investigation continues.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department was assisting with the investigation.

So far no details have been released regarding the identity of the victim.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s