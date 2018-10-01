SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A new ride-sharing service geared toward women concerned about their safety is rolling out in San Francisco.

Safr uses mostly women as its drivers. They also have to undergo extensive background checks and in-person interviews unlike the drivers for established ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft.

Passengers who use the Safr app can pre-select the gender of their driver. The service was started in response to recent sexual assault allegations against Uber and Lyft drivers.

“We have new safety features within our app — within our processes – to ensure that we are bringing the best drivers on board. And we are giving the best riding experience to the riders as well,” said Safr CEO Syed Gilani.

Safr also has a command center that tracks passenger routes. Additionally, the app also provides an emergency “SOS” button for riders to use if they feel they are in danger.

Currently there are a few hundred registered drivers with Safr in San Francisco. More information can be found at the Safr website.