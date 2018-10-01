SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco State University President Leslie Wong announced Monday that he is retiring at the end of this academic year.

Wong, SFSU’s 13th-ever president, was appointed to the position in 2012 and his retirement is effective July 30, 2019, according to the university.

“It has been an honor to serve with such a talented and committed community of students, faculty, staff, alumni and donors who have achieved so much and have helped shape the university in immeasurable and positive ways,” Wong said in a statement.

According to the university, Wong launched SFSU’s first comprehensive fundraising campaign and helped expand its alumni relations programs both nationally and abroad.

California State University Chancellor Timothy White said in a statement that under Wong’s leadership, SFSU “has made remarkable progress in improving student success with graduation rates reaching all-time highs.”

CSU officials will soon be launching a national search for a new president, and campus and community input will be sought at a later date.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.