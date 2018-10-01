SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Santa Rosa Police received multiple calls Monday night about a collision in which a vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian.

The reported incident happened around 7:08 p.m. on Piner Road. When medical personnel and police arrived at the scene, they located an unconscious woman on the road and a white Ford Ranger pickup truck stopped near her.

The female victim has been identified as Quanah Sapien, a 56-year-old resident of Santa Rosa. The driver of the white pickup was identified as Keith Roberts, a 35-year-old resident of Santa Rosa

Roberts was present and was waiting for the arrival of officers. Life saving measures were performed on Sapien, but she was shortly pronounced dead at the scene.

According to witnesses, the victim was apparently attempting to cross northbound across Piner Road from a Walgreen’s parking lot to the Park Vue apartments directly across.

She was struck by the truck as she entered the westbound lane of traffic. Witnesses said that the victim was not in a crosswalk when she was hit.

The area was dark, but was lit by several streetlights. It was also raining when the collision occurred, but it’s not yet clear if the wet weather played a role in the incident.

Roberts cooperated with police and responded to their questions at the scene. Officials said that alcohol and drugs did not appear to be a factor in the collision.

Both east and westbound lanes of Piner Road were closed for several hours as the investigation went underway.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Jeff Woods of the Santa Rosa Police Department at (707) 543-3636.