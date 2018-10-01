SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) – Police announced early Monday evening that they have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a 19-year-old Richmond whose body was found in Chabot Park.

Authorities found the body in the park about a quarter of a mile up a fire road near Lake Chabot Dam. They said a person of interest in the case came to the San Leandro Police Department early Monday morning and told officers where to find the body.

The East Bay Regional Park District Police Department issued a statement shortly after 5 p.m. that they had arrested Anthony Pimentel for homicide in connection with the body that was found in the park.

Authorities are not releasing any information on how she died, but confirmed that the death was suspicious.

While authorities said they had not confirmed the identity of the homicide victim, they confirmed that family members close to Pimentel provided information which led investigators to believe the victim was 19-year-old Mariah Davis.

Earlier, the family of the 19-year-old Richmond woman who was last seen on September 23rd confirmed that her body was found in San Leandro’s Chabot Park.

The grandmother of 1Davis told KPIX 5 that the body found at Chabot Dam at around 4 a.m. Monday morning was the missing young woman.

According to social media posts, Davis was last seen at the La Piñata restaurant in San Leandro with her boyfriend on Sunday, September 23rd. Her car was later found in San Leandro.

Please retweet🙏🏾🙏🏾 MISSING: Mariah Davis 19 yrs old. Last seen at La Piñata in San Leandro with boyfriend (Anthony) on September 23rd. Her family has not heard from her since Sunday. Car found in San Leandro. Please Contact 510-302-7809 or 510-205-7809 with any leads. pic.twitter.com/RNNmVceshJ — Nikki Cooper (@TwoJacksSeafood) September 28, 2018

Police in the East Bay reported earlier Monday that authorities were investigating a suspicious death in San Leandro Monday after a body was found in Chabot Park.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department was also assisting with the investigation.

ACSO is assisting @RegionalParksPD with Crime lab and Coroner. Media inquires should be made to EBRPPD. https://t.co/UcH6Ur80Cw — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) October 1, 2018

The Alameda County Coroner’s office removed the body around 9:45 a.m. An exact cause of death will come with an autopsy.