PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Two people were killed in a head-on collision that trapped the occupants of two vehicles in unincorporated Sonoma County west of Petaluma, according to the regional emergency dispatch center.

The collision between a Lexus and a truck with a utility bed was reported at 11:27 a.m. at Valley Ford and Walker roads, Redwood Empire Dispatch Communications Authority (REDCOM) fire and emergency dispatcher Darrell Kopriva said.

A third person was taken to a hospital by medical helicopter, Kopriva said.

Several fire departments responded to the crash, Kopriva said.

