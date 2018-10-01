BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A former UC Berkeley cancer researcher has been awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his groundbreaking work that began on the Berkeley campus and continued when he moved on to University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

James Allison, Who for 20 years was a UC Berkeley immunologist conducting fundamental research on cancer, shared the prestigious prize on Monday with Tasuku Honjo of Kyoto University in Japan.

The men were awarded the prize “for their discovery of cancer therapy by inhibition of negative immune regulation.”

The 70-year-old Allison’s groundbreaking research centered on T-cells and the ability to adapt their disease fighting tendencies to target cancer cells in the body.

According to UC Berkeley, the monoclonal antibody therapy Allison pioneered was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2011 to treat malignant melanoma and spawned several related therapies now being used against lung, prostate and other cancers.

“Targeted therapies don’t cure cancer, but immunotherapy is curative, which is why many consider it the biggest advance in a generation,” Allison said in a 2015 interview. “Clearly, immunotherapy now has taken its place along with surgery, chemotherapy and radiation as a reliable and objective way to treat cancer.”