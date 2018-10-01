  • KPIX 5Watch Now
    PIX Now

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cancer Research, Medicine, Nobel Prize

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A former UC Berkeley cancer researcher has been awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his groundbreaking work that began on the Berkeley campus and continued when he moved on to University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

James Allison, Who for 20 years was a UC Berkeley immunologist conducting fundamental research on cancer, shared the prestigious prize on Monday with Tasuku Honjo of Kyoto University in Japan.

The men were awarded the prize “for their discovery of cancer therapy by inhibition of negative immune regulation.”

The 70-year-old Allison’s groundbreaking research centered on T-cells and the ability to adapt their disease fighting tendencies to target cancer cells in the body.

According to UC Berkeley, the monoclonal antibody therapy Allison pioneered was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2011 to treat malignant melanoma and spawned several related therapies now being used against lung, prostate and other cancers.

“Targeted therapies don’t cure cancer, but immunotherapy is curative, which is why many consider it the biggest advance in a generation,” Allison said in a 2015 interview. “Clearly, immunotherapy now has taken its place along with surgery, chemotherapy and radiation as a reliable and objective way to treat cancer.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s