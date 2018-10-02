Filed Under:Gravity, NASA, Parker Solar Probe, Sun, Venus

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s Parker Solar Probe is swinging by Venus on its unprecedented journey to the sun.

Launched in August, the spacecraft gets a gravity assist Wednesday as it passes within 1,500 miles of Venus. The flyby is the first of seven that will draw Parker ever closer to the sun.

parker solar probe 1 NASAs Parker Solar Probe Swings By Venus On Journey To Sun

The Sun (NASA)

LEARN MORE: Parker Solar Probe

By the end of October, Parker will shatter the current record for close solar encounters, set by a NASA spacecraft in 1976 from 27 million miles out. Parker will get within 15 million miles of the sun’s surface in November. Twenty-four such orbits — dipping into the sun’s upper atmosphere, or corona — are planned over the next seven years. The gap will eventually shrink to 3.8 million miles.

