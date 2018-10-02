Filed Under:Arrest, Kidnapping, Lewdness, Minor, Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 46-year-old Reno woman is being held on $50,000 bail after her arrest as a suspect in the kidnapping of a child at a home in south Reno.

Monica Davila-Romero was being held Tuesday in the Washoe County Jail.

Reno police say Davila-Romero picked the child up at a home Friday on Neild Road near Moana Lane. She’s been charged with first-degree kidnapping of a minor and lewdness with a child under 14. No other details have been released.

It’s not clear if she has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.

