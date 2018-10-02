SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – California Lt. Gov. and gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom isn’t backing down in an ongoing war of words with President Donald Trump.

At a campaign rally in Tennessee for senate candidate Marsha Blackburn, Trump once again criticized Newsom for his stance on immigration and have California pay for health care for undocumented immigrants.

“Look at what’s going on in California. You have a man who is running for governor of California that says we don’t want any borders, we don’t want ICE. We do want sanctuary cities. And they’re going to take care of health care, they’re going to take care of education, they’re going to take care of everything for people who just flow in,” Trump said.

The president went on to say, “You’re going to have a billion people living in California, it’s going to be a mess.”

California’s current population is around 39.5 million people, and the population of the United States is at 328 million, according to the Census Bureau.

As in past attacks, Newsom fired back on Twitter, raising the issues of the president’s stalled Supreme Court bid and family separations involving immigrant children.

“Hi (again), @realDonaldTrump. Heard you called me out at your rally tonight (again),” the lieutenant governor responded. “Might I suggest you focus your limited attention span on, say… your Supreme Court nominee who may have committed perjury… or the hundreds of kids STILL separated from their families. Thx.”

Last month, the president called Newsom a “clown” during a campaign rally in Nevada. Following that attack, Newsom responded by comparing Trump to Pennywise, the terrifying clown character from the Stephen King novel “It.”